AirAsia announces free rescheduling on all flight bookings till May 15

-
ALSO READ
No-frills carrier AirAsia India gets its first Airbus A320Neo aircraft
Govt likely to fetch around Rs 15,000 crore from sale of Air India
BOC Aviation delivers first of four Airbus A321NEO aircraft to Indigo
Covid norms: AirAsia offloads two flyers, IndiGo hands over two to security
Boeing gets no new airline orders for the second consecutive month
-
AirAsia India has announced free rescheduling on all flights for bookings till May 15, 2021.
In a statement, the airline said that guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings and changes made till May 15, irrespective of the travel dates, without incurring any flight change fees.
"To ensure that its customers continue to have the greatest flexibility if their travel plans change with increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline has extended this offer on its new website www.airasia.co.in as well as other major booking channels," it said.
The airline said that it left no stone unturned in adopting a multi-layered approach to offering safe and seamless travel for guests from booking to check-in and arrival.
All aircraft undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, while cabin disinfection takes place before each flight, it said.
--IANS
rrb/sn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU