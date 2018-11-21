JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn plans cost cuts in 'difficult year'
Business Standard

AirAsia India names ex-IndiGo COO Sanjay Kumar as Chief Operating Officer

In the past, he has worked with Air Sahara, Royal Airlines and its low-cost carrier, SpiceJet and IndiGo

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Kumar
Sanjay Kumar

Aviation industry veteran and ex-IndiGo Chief Commercial officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as AirAsia India's new Chief Operating Officer, effective from December 3, the budget passenger carrier said on Wednesday.

According to the airline, Kumar will be responsible for commercial operations of the airline and will be reporting to the newly appointed CEO and MD Sunil Bhaskaran.

"He comes with valuable experience in the low-cost airline business model and scaling-up start-up airlines to market leadership positions," the airline said in a statement.

In the past, he has worked with Air Sahara, Royal Airlines and its low-cost carrier, SpiceJet and IndiGo.
First Published: Wed, November 21 2018. 19:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements