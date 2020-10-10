AirAsia India sees sustained passenger growth, to induct more aircraft

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons in talks to acquire AirAsia India stake at a steep discount
AirAsia India partners with Avis to offer passengers car rental services
AirAsia India's valuation halves in past one year amid mounting losses
Covid-19: Malaysia's AirAsia X posts first-quarter loss, seeks liquidity
AirAsia India's short history suggests experience helps to run aviation biz
-
Despite market speculations over its future, AirAsia India foresees a sustained passenger demand to power its growth in the coming quarter.
Accordingly, the pandemic-battered airline is in fact going ahead with the planned induction of 5 fully-owned aircraft which will bring down the average fleet age to around three years.
In terms of passenger growth, the company conceded that despite directional imbalance in traffic, the trend is getting more evened out with the emergence of metro-to-metro demand.
Not responding to speculation but affirming passengers' belief in the brand, Sunil Bhaskaran, CEO and MD, AirAsia India, told IANS: "So far as the air traffic is concerned, it has been highly directional between metro and non-metro cities, though we are now beginning to see the metro-metro traffic coming back."
"Passenger demographics have changed significantly with the proportion of under 29- year-olds increasing to nearly half of the total passengers and those over 40 reduced to less than half of passengers."
"As young India starts resuming work and planning holidays this festive season, we expect this number to further increase."
However, Bhaskaran pointed out that despite encouraging traffic growth which has been witnessed over the last few weeks, "the harsh reality is that the traffic is still only 35 per cent of the pre-Covid levels on a year-on-year basis and we have a long way to go".
"We anticipate the road to recovery to be gradual and steady; we are cautiously optimistic about the festive season that is coming up," he said.
"We are already operating more than 100 daily flights now, which is between 45-50 per cent of our pre-Covid capacity now, and expect a steady rise as we near the festive period."
He elaborated that although uncertainty continues to impact the demand, there is a sizable domestic market dependent on leisure travel that will hopefully open up later this year.
Besides, Bhaskaran said that pent-up demand is now converting into a more sustained trend.
"The recent surge in traffic over the long October 2 weekend was an encouraging sign for demand for domestic holidays," he said.
"We are hopeful of continued growth in demand as we enter the festive season."
Furthermore, Bhaskaran said that the company will be taking the delivery of five fully-owned aircraft.
"We had nearly doubled our operations between 2018 and 2020 and chalked out plans to continue growing at more than 30 per cent year-on-year before the pandemic," he said.
"Before the onset of pandemic, we had already firmed up orders to take delivery of 5 Airbus A320 Neo aircraft with CFM engines and we would be honouring the same in the next few months."
Additionally, he said that in the last couple of weeks, the airline has opened new routes such as Mumbai-Ranchi, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar, Mumbai-Guwahati in veiw of the demand for direct connections in these markets.
Lately, the company's operations have come under the scanner due to speculations on the financial status of one of its prime stakeholders -- AirAsia Berhad.
The airline is a JV between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad.
(Rohit Vaid can be contacted at rohit.v@ians.in)
--IANS
rv/sn/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU