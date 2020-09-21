AirAsia India's short history suggests experience helps to run aviation biz

It was when Mittu Chandilya was working with a head-hunting firm in Singapore with AirAsia Berhad as one of his clients that he met the airline’s chief, Tony Fernandes. The former model had no experience in the airline business, barring having tried to recruit for airlines as a head hunter.

Fernandes, however, was convinced that airline experience was not essential to successfully steer a start-up airline. Instead, he was more drawn to “out-of-the-box” choices and selected the young and relatively inexperienced candidate as the first CEO of his maiden venture in ...