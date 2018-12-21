AirAsia inducts 20th plane; to start Bengaluru-Mumbai route on January 15

India Friday announced the induction of 20th aircraft in its fleet, making it eligible to fly on international routes.

The Tata Sons-Air Asia invested joint venture also said it will add in its network from early next year with the launch of daily to the country's financial hub from Bengaluru, starting January 15.

This will be Malaysian group's third entry into the market after discontinuing the services to the city first by Berhad in 2012 and then by its subsidiary Indonesian X in April this year.

"We are pleased to make the much-awaited announcement of adding to our network. We're also happy to welcome our A320 aircraft to our fleet," Sunil Bhaskaran, chief officer, AirAsia India, said in a release.

The on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route will commence from January 15, the said.

Launched in June 2014, is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons, while the remaining 49 per cent stake are held by Malaysian

The delivery of the A320 plane to AirAsia will help it launch in international markets as well.

Airlines were earlier required to fly for at least five years on domestic routes, and have a fleet of 20 aircraft before being allowed to fly international.

Now, they can operate in overseas markets just by having 20 aircraft in the fleet or 20 per cent of total capacity (in term of average number of seats on all departures put together), whichever is higher for local operations, according to the 2016 civil policy.

Earlier, the was mulling overseas flights from 2019. However, the airline is now going slow on its plans after the CBI launched a probe against AirAsia Tony Fernandes, and non- for allegedly lobbying the government for international flight permits and violating rules that prevent from controlling an Indian operator.