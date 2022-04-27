Airbus inks pact with Tata Strive. AASSC to give training for aviation jobs

-
European aviation major Airbus on Wednesday signed a pact with Tata STRIVE and the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council to train youths for aviation and aerospace jobs.
Under the agreement, Airbus, Tata STRIVE and AASSC, with the support of NSDC and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), will work together to build a pipeline of talent in the aerospace sector, focusing on providing opportunities to the youth, a release said.
The Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) is an apex body working towards skill development in aerospace and aviation sector under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), while Tata STRIVE is a skill development initiative of Tata Trust.
The pact was signed by Rmi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia; Anita Rajan, CEO Tata STRIVE; and Rachit Bhatnagar, CEO, AASSC, the release said.
"India is looking at exponential growth in every facet of the aerospace and aviation ecosystem. This is fuelling the demand for aerospace jobs and with it the growing need for relevant skills.
"We believe that India's strength lies in its talent and we are deeply invested in nurturing the youth and equipping them with the right skills that will meet this growing demand, and also prepare them for the jobs that will shape the future of aerospace in the country. This collaboration is a step forward in achieving this ambition," said Maillard.
The three entities will form a joint working group to explore skilling in areas such as airport operations, flight training, engineering and maintenance as well as for workforce requirements for safety of aircraft and airports, said the statement.
The organisations will leverage their existing flagship centres to deliver available courses and also look at updating required curriculum.
In addition, the three partners will look for synergies with other aviation companies to explore their support on skilling in drone operation and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), it said.
"The high growth of Indian aviation sector will witness demand for skilled personnel and Tata STRIVE is keen to be well positioned to leverage the opportunity to enable these jobs for the youth we work with, said Rajan.
"The partnership with Airbus and AASSC brings together complementary strengths of the organisations in a model that builds a talent pool for the sector while helping youth fulfil their aspirations and build careers in aviation," she said.
"India is already the third biggest domestic aviation market in the world and is progressing on the path to take a spot of third biggest aviation market overall. 'Make in India' and 'skill India' can be considered as two sides of the same coin.
"AASSC and aviation skill ecosystem formed under the NSDC and MSDE will enable the youth to get re-skilled and up-skilled in the aspiring areas of airport operations, airlines, ground handling, aerospace manufacturing and drone technology as well," said Rachit Bhatnagar.
