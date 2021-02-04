Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services

signed a Memorandum of



Understanding (MoU) withGMRGroup to explore collaboration opportunities across services, technologies and innovation.

The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.

andGMRGroup will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an statement said.

As part of the MoU, Airbus andGMRwill collaborate to explore a broad scope of services both for commercial and military aircraft, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)