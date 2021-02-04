Realty firm Godrej Properties' Q3 profit dips 69% to Rs 14.35 crore

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years
Oberoi, Godrej Prop to gain most from Maharashtra stamp duty cut: Analysts
We've had strong bookings since March despite Covid crisis: Pirojsha Godrej
Top realtors see spurt in take-over proposals for stressed office projects
Godrej Fund in talks with Bengaluru-based developer for Rs 1,200-cr deal
-
Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 14.35 crore for the quarter ended December on lower income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 46.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income of the company fell to Rs 311.12 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 517.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
During April-December period of the 2020-21 financial year, Godrej Properties clocked a net profit of Rs 2.19 crore, registering a sharp drop from Rs 168.13 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income, too, fell to Rs 757.01 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal, from Rs 1,626.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group. It has projects in major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Pune.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU