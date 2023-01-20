JUST IN
JSW Energy Q3 net dips 45% to Rs 180 cr, revenue surges 18% to Rs 2,350 cr
Business Standard

Airbus to win 235 single-aisle jet orders under Air India relaunch -sources

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners

Topics
Airbus | Civil Aviation | Air India

Reuters  |  DELHI/PARIS 

Airbus
Airbus (Photo: Twitter)

DELHI/PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus is set to win an order for 235 single-aisle planes as part of a historic purchase of some 495 jets due to be announced by Air India on Jan. 27, industry sources told Reuters.

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, the sources said, asking not to be named.

The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft including up to 40 Airbus A350s as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X, the sources said.

Airbus declined to comment. Air India and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.

 

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 20:41 IST

`
