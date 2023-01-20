Airbus to win 235 single-aisle jet orders under Air India relaunch -sources

-
ALSO READ
Boeing offers 737 Max jets to Air India amid US-China trade tensions
Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express
Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets from Airbus and Boeing
Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets: Report
Boeing airlines orders hit 4-year high in 2022, led by 737 Max jets
-
DELHI/PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus is set to win an order for 235 single-aisle planes as part of a historic purchase of some 495 jets due to be announced by Air India on Jan. 27, industry sources told Reuters.
The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, the sources said, asking not to be named.
The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft including up to 40 Airbus A350s as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X, the sources said.
Airbus declined to comment. Air India and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah, Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 20:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU