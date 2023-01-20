JUST IN
HDFC Life posts 15% surge in Q3 net to Rs 315 cr, income up to Rs 19,693 cr
Business Standard

Spencer's Retail CEO and Managing Director Devendra Chawla resigns

Chawla joined the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group in 2019 as its chief executive officer and managing director for a three-year term

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eversource Capital Vice Chairman - Everstone Group and CEO Dhanpal Jhaveri said Chawla's experience of successfully leading many customer-centric businesses will help GreenCell grow into India's leading green surface transport company

Spencer's Retail Ltd on Friday said its CEO and Managing Director Devendra Chawla has resigned.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Chawla has tendered his resignation from the position of CEO and Managing Director and also as a Director from the Board of the company with effect from January 20, 2023.

Chawla joined the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group in 2019 as its chief executive officer and managing director for a three-year term. Earlier, he was the chief operating officer of Walmart India.

Meanwhile, Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility announced the appointment of Chawla as its new CEO and he will report to the company's board.

Eversource Capital Vice Chairman - Everstone Group and CEO Dhanpal Jhaveri said Chawla's experience of successfully leading many customer-centric businesses will help GreenCell grow into India's leading green surface transport company.

He has over 26 years of experience, holding various leadership positions, including CEO of Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) and Group President - Food, FMCG, Future Group. He had also served as the CEO - Food and Business Head for private brands (Future Group). He also had stints with Coca-Cola and Asian Paints.

Green Cell Mobility is implementing around 1,500 electric buses in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, of which more than 700 e-buses are operational across 23 cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 18:24 IST

