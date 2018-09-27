Airlines, hotels redraw the loyalty line as customers look beyond rewards

Buying customer loyalty has never been more difficult for airlines and hotels, the two big beneficiaries of the booming travel sector in the country.

With consumers looking for deals and discounts and a profusion of booking platforms creating an ecosystem that makes customer engagement more challenging than ever before, airline and hospitality brands have been relooking at their loyalty programmes. Increased partnerships with multiple players, greater use of technology and a focus on overall customer experience instead of just rewards and miles are among the big shifts in the ...