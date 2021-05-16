Airtel announces benefits for low-income customers amid Covid crisis

-
-
Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced special benefits for low-income customers on its network to help them stay connected during the ongoing pandemic.
As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 5.5 crore low-income customers. The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days.
"Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed," said a company statement.
At this time, customers have an increased requirement of staying connected. Keeping this in mind, Airtel prepaid customers buying the Rs 79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefit, it said.
These benefits will be available to Airtel customers in the coming week.
As per the company, these benefits are worth Rs 270 crore.
