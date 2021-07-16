Airtel Business, Cisco partner for connectivity solutions for enterprises

-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and communications gear maker Cisco on Friday announced the launch of connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco's software-defined wide area network technology.
The partnership will allow enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their wide area network (WAN) infrastructure.
"We are happy to deepen our long-standing partnership with Cisco to serve this requirement by bringing together the strengths of both the companies.
"Our partnership is aligned towards a future of agile and digitized businesses, supporting them with the infrastructure required to create the best user experiences," Airtel Business director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said in a statement.
Royal Enfield, Panasonic, and Connaught Plaza Restaurants (McDonald's Licensee North and East India) are some of the businesses that have already opted for Airtel-Cisco's software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution.
Cisco India and SAARC president Sameer Garde said that in the emerging low-touch economy, what can be delivered digitally, will be delivered digitally.
"In response, businesses are focusing on catalyzing their network transformation to drive agility, support extensive automation, and improve customer experiences. Through this partnership with Airtel Business, we bring the most relevant and secure connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises and help them cement their place in the digital future," Garde said.
Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes with a wider range of connectivity solutions, the statement said.
