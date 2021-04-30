Covid-19: Ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers announces $1 mn donation for India

-
ALSO READ
India to launch deep sea mission in 3-4 months for exploration of minerals
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
There was a possible embezzlement scheme at our China operations: Cisco
Cisco agriculture challenge with prize purse of Rs 2 crore announced
-
John Chambers, a top American corporate leader and former Cisco CEO, has announced a donation of USD1 million towards a target of sending one lakh oxygen units to India.
Chambers is the chairman of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), a US-based India-centric business advocacy group.
This is the highest individual donation pledged by any corporate leader so far towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India.
"I'm personally giving USD1M to our goal of shipping 100K oxygen units to India," Chambers said in a tweet.
He also urged others to donate generously.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU