Airtel Business wins TPWODL mandate to power 2 lakh smart meters with IoTs

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has won a cellular IoT solution mandate with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited to deploy IoT solutions for 2 lakh Smart Meters, the company said on Tuesday.

Topics
telecom operators | Airtel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company said that 70,000 electric smart meters will be delivered in the first phase.

Smart metering is one of the most rapidly advancing use case for cellular IoT in India with several power distribution companies looking forward to invest in this space to prevent revenue leakage.

Smart metering is also one of the fastest growing service lines within IoT business portfolio for Airtel.

Airtel said that it is working with multiple state utilities in Punjab, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.

The centre has a big ambitious vision of replacing 30 crore conventional meters with Smart Meters in the next 5 years as part of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) initiative, the statement said.

DCX signs pact with Shree Shubham Logistics

Mumbai: Global agri fintech player DCX on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with warehousing company Shree Shubham Logistics (SSL) for creating a digital ecosystem in the agriculture warehousing sector.

We are very excited to work with SSL in creating a blockchain backed digitalisation ecosystem in the Indian agriculture warehousing sector. This cooperation would bring a very dynamic trading digital ecosystem in the field of agri commodities, DCX Asia co-founder and Managing Director Suraj Arora said in a statement.

With this agreement warehousing will now be available directly on DCX providing full visibility for all stakeholders on the status of the trade and the condition of collateral.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 21:59 IST

