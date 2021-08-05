Airtel partners with Google Cloud, Cisco to launch Airtel Office Internet

-
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of 'Airtel Office Internet', a unified enterprise grade solution for the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses and early-stage tech startups, among others.
A company statement said that emerging businesses across India are looking for reliable connectivity and digital productivity tools that enhance their agility, efficiency and enable them to serve their customers better. These businesses want to access these solutions with the convenience of a single relationship, it said.
"Airtel Office Internet is built on these insights and brings together secure high-speed data connectivity, adn conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill," it said.
Its features include FTTH broadband with symmetric speed of up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local and STD calling. The connectivity comes with built-in enterprise grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and attacks.
It would also feature complimentary Google Workspace licences which allow businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communication along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.
Airtel Office Internet also offers a free Airtel BlueJeans licence for unlimited and secure conferencing with HD quality.
The tariff plans start at Rs 999 with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing.
According to Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO, Airtel Business: "Airtel Office Internet brings together Airtel's network and world-class partner ecosystem to bring to market tailor-made solutions for India's unique needs."
Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India, said that telecommunication firms are increasingly differentiating by offering a wide range of tools that are helping Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation with Cloud.
Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC, said, "Our partnership with Airtel is built on our joint vision of enabling enterprise-grade security for small businesses, grounded in AI and automation, so they can focus on areas that will have the biggest impact on their recovery and growth."
--IANS
rrb/sn/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
