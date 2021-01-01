Airtel says never charged separately for IUC, unlimited calling to continue

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Q1 preview: Losses likely to narrow despite fall in ARPU
Bharti Airtel says it is planning to exit the Ghanaian telecom market
Airtel Africa reports $57 mn profit, falling 53% in constant currency terms
Bernstein initiates coverage on Bharti Airtel with an 'outperform' rating
Airtel: Cost reduction, higher digital recharges to help in coming quarters
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has never charged its customers separately for IUC and that the unlimited calling benefits will continue for subscribers without any change.
The comments came a day after Reliance Jio announced that calls by its users to other networks in India will become free from Friday, as the Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) regime ends.
Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, we are obsessed with delivering the best-in-class experience to our customers. Airtel mobile customers already enjoy unlimited free calls to all networks with our prepaid bundles and postpaid plans that also offer large dollops of high speed data."
Puri added that Airtel has never charged its customers separately for IUC and "the unlimited calling benefits will continue for customers without any change".
The zero IUC regime was previously slated to come into effect from January 2020, but then the telecom regulator deferred its implementation till January 1, 2021.
IUC is an inter-operator charge that is paid by a telco to another player when its customers make voice calls to subscribers of the rival network, and this charge stood at 6 paise per minute.
On Thursday, after Jio's announcement of free off-net calls came in, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) in a statement said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all Vi unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU