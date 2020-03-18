Airtel, Voda-Idea to pay Rs 7881 crore a year if AGR is staggered

Under a payment scheme staggered over 20 years, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea together have to pay around Rs 7,881 crore annually (the latter around Rs 5,235 crore) towards their AGR dues. Analysts say the figure comes from the Department of Telecommunication’s proposal for a staggered payment scheme with an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum.

The reasonable outflow is despite the fact that the total AGR dues calculation is based on the demand made by the DoT which is far higher than the submissions of the telecom companies. It is also based on the balance payment of ...