Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 sales bookings jump over 3-fold to Rs 400 crore

-
ALSO READ
Kolte-Patil Developers FY22 sales bookings up 45% to record Rs 1,739 crore
Realty firm Kolte-Patil Q3 sales bookings jump 77% to Rs 561 cr
Skoda Auto India reports close to three-fold jump in sales in January
Covid ensured that fly-by-night operators vanished: Tata Realty & Infra MD
Ajmera Realty Q4 profit at Rs 14 cr; revenue jumps two folds to Rs 184 cr
-
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported an over three-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 400 crore for the quarter ended June on better demand.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 111 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
The carpet area sold by the company stood at 1,57,438 square feet in April-June period of this fiscal as against 61,663 square feet in the year-ago period.
Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said, "The company performed exceptionally well during Q1 FY23 on the back of the Ajmera Manhattan launch during April 2022."
"Despite the high input cost scenario and projected high interest environment, we are observing a positive momentum from the home buyers. As announced earlier, it will be our endeavour to launch new projects in FY23 and take the growth momentum forward," he added.
The Mumbai-based company said its sales bookings grew significantly despite headwinds from the introduction of metro cess, higher input costs and upward revision of the repo rate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU