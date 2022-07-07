Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 sales bookings jump over 3-fold to Rs 400 crore

Ajmera & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported an over three-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 400 crore for the quarter ended June on better demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 111 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The carpet area sold by the company stood at 1,57,438 square feet in April-June period of this fiscal as against 61,663 square feet in the year-ago period.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera & Infra India, said, "The company performed exceptionally well during Q1 FY23 on the back of the Ajmera Manhattan launch during April 2022."



"Despite the high input cost scenario and projected high interest environment, we are observing a positive momentum from the home buyers. As announced earlier, it will be our endeavour to launch new projects in FY23 and take the growth momentum forward," he added.

The Mumbai-based company said its sales bookings grew significantly despite headwinds from the introduction of metro cess, higher input costs and upward revision of the repo rate.

