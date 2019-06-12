Akatsuki's VC arm adopts co-investment model in India for media start-ups

Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, a venture capital (VC) entity from Japanese mobile gaming firm Akatsuki, is co-investing with local VC entities to invest in Indian start-ups, in its focus areas of content, media and entertainment segments. It has invested in 10 start-ups, including Doubtnut, Planet Superheroes, LBB, Mech Mocha, Purplle, ShopKirana and The Wedding Brigade.

In partnership with Accel, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Chiratae, DSG Capital Partners, 3one4, InfoEdge and Shunwei Capital. In November 2018, for instance, it invested in mobile gaming firm Mech ...