Akshay Kumar is new face for PepsiCo India's Kurkure, does he fit the bill?

In an age where actors and brands spend every waking hour under the glare of a billion spotlights, endorsements are a fraught issue. Ask PepsiCo India and Akshay Kumar, who have recently come together for Brand Kurkure, the corn puff snack that has traditionally spun its advertising narrative around fun and quirky tastes and targets young consumers across the country.

Both have run into a cloud of criticism and some loud carping over their choices. Where is the brand fit between a health food and fitness fanatic and a snack brand and; how does a 52-year-old actor appeal to the young ...