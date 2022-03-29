Alembic Pharma fully acquires Aleor Dermaceuticals from JV partner

-
ALSO READ
Alembic acquires 100% stake in Aleor Dermaceuticals from JV partner
Alembic Pharma targets 10-12 product filings from Karkhadi facility
Price erosion in US drags Alembic Pharma's Q3 net down 40% to Rs 176 cr
Glenmark, Alembic, Cipla: Pharma stocks on a booster dose this December
Alembic Pharma's Q2 net halves to Rs 169 cr as US biz takes 40% dip
-
Vadodara-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has fully acquired Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited for an undisclosed amount, by picking up the remaining 40 per cent stake from its joint venture (JV) partner Orbicular Pharmaceuticals Technologies Private Limited.
Alembic Pharma, which held 60 per cent stake in Aleor, will now see its skin-related manufacturing and marketing footprint being strengthened with the acquisition even as it complements the former's business across US, and rest of the world. Subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other regulatory bodies, the Aleor acquisition was approved by Alembic's board of directors.
With dermatology being a high growth potential segment, Aleor's product offerings across cream, gel, ointment, shampoo, lotion, solutions, sprays, foams, microsponge and nanoparticulate platform-based products are also set to bring in operational and cost efficiencies.
Under Aleor, Alembic not only has a USFDA approved facility, but also 15 products under development along with 30 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).
According to Alembic's managing director Pranav Amin, the acquisition will further bolster the company's global reach with cutting-edge research and development in the dermatology space. "It will also enhance our integrated dermatology platform with a comprehensive collection of scientifically-proven products for daily skincare regimens and peri-procedural use," said Amin.
The combined entity will have a bigger portfolio of products and direct access to markets, which will strengthen overall capabilities to serve more efficiently across different therapies, both overseas as well as domestic, the company stated. In addition, the merger will also enable the pooling of abundant resources and impetus to the growth at a consolidated level.
The acquisition comes in the wake of Alembic Pharma's strategic planning and growth trajectory to capture higher market share in various segments of its pharmaceutical business.
Meanwhile, according to the IQVIA prognosis report, the dermatology market is forecasted to grow in double digits and increase its market share within the pharma market.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU