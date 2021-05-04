Alembic Pharma Q4 net up 12% to Rs 251 cr on strong API, global businesses

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
HUL Q4 preview: Brokerages eye high double-digit growth in PAT, revenue
IDBI Bank Q4 net profit jumps 278% to Rs 512 crore; NII rises 38%
By-poll result LIVE: BJP retains six seats, SP bags one in Uttar Pradesh
Alembic Pharma extends decline on mixed December quarter results
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (APL) has posted a 12 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, to Rs 251 crore, from Rs 225 crore during the corresponding period last year. The company's net sales were up six per cent to Rs 1,280 crore, from Rs 1,207 crore.
On a full-year basis, the company's net profit rose 42 per cent to Rs 1,178 crore for FY21, from Rs 829 crore in FY20, while net sales were up 17 per cent to Rs 5,393 crore (Rs 4,606 crore).
Commenting on the results, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited managing director Pranav Amin said the fiscal was an "outstanding year", with the company recording its highest-ever sales and profit. "This was led by strong growth in the API and international businesses. The operating teams worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure critical supplies were uninterrupted," Amin added.
In terms of business segments, Alembic's growth was led by its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) sales which grew by 38 per cent to Rs 214 crore in Q4 of FY21 and 35 per cent to Rs 955 crore for the full fiscal year 2020-21. The company filed two drug master files (DMFs) during Q4 of FY21 taking cumulative DMF filings for the year to 117.
On the other hand, Alembic's US generics grew by 9 per cent to Rs 2,163 crore for FY21 while its ex-US international formulations business grew by 57 per cent to Rs 779 crore for the fiscal. On the other hand, its India branded formulations business grew by five per cent to Rs 1,497 crore for FY21.
The company filed 13 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) during the fourth quarter and total 29 during the full fiscal year 2020-21. Alembic's R&D spend stood at 12 per cent of revenue at Rs 670 crore for the year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU