JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Siemens Gamesa fires top India exec over lack of due diligence in dealings
Business Standard

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for pills to treat salt, water retention

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said it received approval from the US health regulator for Metolazone tablets, indicated for the treatment of salt and water retention caused by heart failure or kidney disease

Topics
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | USFDA | Heart Failure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medical illustration : Pills of all kinds, shapes and colours
Representative photo of pills

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Metolazone tablets, indicated for the treatment of salt and water retention caused by heart failure or kidney disease.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Zaroxolyn Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg of Lannett Company, Inc.

In a regulatory filing, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said "it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Metolazone tablets USP 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg".

Metolazone tablets are indicated for the treatment of salt and water retention including edema accompanying congestive heart failure, edema accompanying renal diseases, including the nephrotic syndrome and states of diminished renal function.

Metolazone tablets are also indicated for the treatment of hypertension, alone or in combination with other antihypertensive drugs of a different class.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Metolazone tablets USP 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg have an estimated market size of USD 33 million for 12 months ending September 2020.

Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 137 ANDA approvals (118 final approvals and 19 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 12:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.