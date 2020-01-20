All deals now about providers taking over legacy landscape: HCL Tech CEO

HCL Technologies, which reported its third quarter results on Friday, said its pipeline is at a ‘historic peak’ in spite of some client-specific delays. The company said it exceeded its $10-billion annualised revenue run rate during the quarter.

It raised its annual revenue growth forecast to 16.5-17 per cent, from 15-17 per cent, in constant currency terms. Chief Executive Officer C VIJAYAKUMAR spoke to Neha Alawadhi after the Q3 results about what gives HCL Tech the confidence to continue its strong showing. Edited excerpts: How does 2020 look overall for HCL Tech, with ...