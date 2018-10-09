All New Santro: Hyundai brings back its iconic brand after a 3-year hiatus

Korean auto major Hyundai is bringing back its iconic brand after a three-year hiatus. To be called the ‘All New Santro’, its unchanged moniker is the result of a consumer poll that overwhelmingly voted to keep the same name.

The car is expected to hit the road on October 23 and is being launched as Hyundai celebrates two decades in the country. Industry sources say that it will be priced at Rs 370,000 to stay competitive with its biggest competitors, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. At an event to announce the impending return of Santro, managing director and CEO ...