Alstom to design, manufacture 312 metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV

French mobility company Alstom on Thursday said the company has won an order to design and manufacture 312 metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV.
The order worth 312 million euro includes design and manufacturing of 234 standard gauge metro cars for Line 7 extension (Pink Line 12.558 km) on the Mukundpur Maujpur corridor and, the Line 8 extension (Magenta Line 28.92 km) for the Janakpuri West RK Ashram corridor, a company statement said.
The order also includes designing and manufacturing of 78 standard gauge metro cars for the 23.622 km Silver Line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, including 15-year maintenance of these 78 cars.
Alstom said it has delivered more than 800 metro cars that are in service for the Delhi Metro network.
The new trains will be built at Alstom's Urban Rolling Stock manufacturing site in Sricity (Andhra Pradesh), which has a strong portfolio of delivering for major domestic and international projects, it added.
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 15:35 IST
