Amara Raja Q2 profit after tax rises 39.42% to Rs 201 cr, driven by sales

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Thursday reported a 39.42 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 201.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 144.32 crore in the same period last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,700.47 crore against Rs 2,264.15 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses were higher at Rs 2,449.11 crore compared to Rs 2,097.17 crore a year ago, the filing said.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday also approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, it added.
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 20:32 IST
