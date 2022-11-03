JUST IN
Amara Raja Q2 consolidated PAT rises 39.42% to Rs 201 crore on higher sales
Moderna misses Q3 expectations, net income dips 69%; defers vaccine sales
Raymond Q2 consolidated net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 162 crore
Adani Enterprises Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 4.61 bn, revenue triples
Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens on higher expenses, subscriber loss
Hero MotoCorp reports bigger-than-expected fall in Q2 net as expenses rise
HDFC Q2 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 4,454 cr on healthy interest income
BOI Q2 net down 8.65% YoY on rise in provisions for standard assets
HPCL reports back-to-back quarterly losses; posts Rs 2,172 cr loss in Q2
Adani Total Gas reports marginal rise in Q2 profit to Rs 1.60 billion
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Infy may overtake Cognizant on revenue front after a decade, say analysts
Business Standard

Amara Raja Q2 profit after tax rises 39.42% to Rs 201 cr, driven by sales

Its total expenses were higher at Rs 2,449.11 crore compared to Rs 2,097.17 crore a year ago, the filing said

Topics
Amara Raja Batteries | Amara Raja Batteries Limited | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Thursday reported a 39.42 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 201.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 144.32 crore in the same period last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,700.47 crore against Rs 2,264.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses were higher at Rs 2,449.11 crore compared to Rs 2,097.17 crore a year ago, the filing said.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday also approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amara Raja Batteries

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 20:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.