JUST IN
Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens on higher expenses, subscriber loss
Hero MotoCorp reports bigger-than-expected fall in Q2 net as expenses rise
HDFC Q2 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 4,454 cr on healthy interest income
BOI Q2 net down 8.65% YoY on rise in provisions for standard assets
HPCL reports back-to-back quarterly losses; posts Rs 2,172 cr loss in Q2
Adani Total Gas reports marginal rise in Q2 profit to Rs 1.60 billion
HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24% to Rs 7,043 crore, total income jumps
Adani Wilmar's profit falls 73% on the back of cost rise, soft rural demand
SIS Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 67 cr, revenue jumps 14%
Gains in UPL hinge on reduction of debt, improved cash flow generation
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Go First plans to avail Rs 600 crore loan under ECLGS for its operations
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 4.61 bn, revenue triples

Adani Enterprises, which entered the Nifty 50 stock index at the end of September, acts as an incubator for new businesses launched by the Adani Group

Topics
Adani Enterprises | Adani Group | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by strong performance at its integrated resources management and airports divisions.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 4.61 billion Indian rupees ($55.60 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.12 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations of the flagship company of coal-to-cooking oil conglomerate Adani Group nearly tripled to 381.75 billion rupees during the reported quarter.

The integrated resources management division, mainstay segment for the company, saw revenue more than triple to 304.35 billion rupees, helped by strong volumes and improved prices.

The Adani Group, led by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, is looking to expand its presence in power generation and infrastructure and ventured into cement-making operations earlier this year.

Adani Enterprises, which entered the Nifty 50 stock index at the end of September, acts as an incubator for new businesses launched by the Adani Group.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, which is also the largest private coal supplier in India, have more than doubled so far this year.

($1 = 82.9150 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Enterprises

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.