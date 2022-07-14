Amazon-backed Tonal cuts 35% workforce to trim expenses, readjust to demand

-
ALSO READ
Insurance firm Howden to raise stake in Indian arm to 100%%; gets Irdai nod
US DoJ dismantles Russian botnet infra that hacked millions of devices
Tata's super app not just old wine in 'Neu' bottle, says JM Financial
Govt-owned insurers go for organisational rejig, look for consultants
Immersed in political crisis, Peru neglects Amazon's destruction
-
Amazon-backed connected fitness equipment maker Tonal is reportedly cutting 35 per cent of its workforce, affecting all levels of its business.
According to CNBC, the company employs about 750 people, compared with a little more than 110 before the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Aly Orady said in an interview.
Orady also emphasised the need to be profitable, particularly as the company eyes an initial public offering.
As per the CEO, Tonal has not been profitable in the past. But the job cuts will put the company on track to make money in a matter of months.
Tonal, which sells wall-mounted workout devices for $3,495, experienced rampant growth in 2020 and 2021 as consumers were stuck at home and seeking ways to break a sweat.
But for now, Tonal is tapping the brakes. It joins a list of businesses -- including competitor Peloton -- that are reducing headcount to trim expenses and readjust to new levels of consumer demand for their products.
Businesses are simultaneously grappling with red-hot inflation on everything from raw materials to fuel to workers' salaries, and many are preparing for an economic slowdown, even if a recession isn't certain.
"As we head into a recession -- and many of us believe we are headed into a recession -- it is really important that we become a business that's here for the long term," Orady said
"What we are doing is effectively going from a hypergrowth business ... to more of a sustained-growth business," Orady added.
Tonal did not disclose exactly how much money it plans to save through the layoffs. It also did not say if its valuation has been adjusted in the private markets.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU