Amazon ends 14 days of paid time-off for Covid-infected employees

E-commerce giant Amazon has stopped seven days of paid time off (PTO) for frontline employees who contracted Covid-19.
Starting from Monday, Amazon will offer up to five days of "unpaid, excused leave", reports CNBC.
Amazon initially offered 14 days of paid time off to Covid-infected workers at the start of the pandemic.
In a fresh notice, Amazon said that the workers with "confirmed" Covid-19 cases can submit a request for paid time off per its "standard sick leave policy", regardless of vaccination status.
"Amazon will also stop giving workers excused time off when waiting for their COVID-19 test results, citing the wide availability of rapid tests," the report noted, citing the notice.
Amazon is also discontinuing its vaccine incentive programme that paid workers $40 for every jab they received.
The company will also no longer notify entire workplaces of positive Covid-19 cases "unless required by law".
"The sustained easing of the pandemic, ongoing availability of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, and updated guidance from public health authorities, all signal we can continue to safely adjust to our pre-Covid policies," according to the company.
The decision may invite a backlash from pro-union workers fighting for better working conditions and improved benefits at its facilities.
--IANS
na/ksk/
