Amazon-Future tie-up spans verticals, initiatives; joint marketing on cards

The tie-up between e-tailer Amazon and Kishore-Biyani-led Future Retail will play out at multiple levels, top sources have told Business Standard. This includes conducting cross-promotions of brands across the two companies, coming up with joint marketing and innovation programmes, and achieving a sales target of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years.

First up, as part of the agreement, will be the upcoming five-day Republic Day sales festival called ‘Sabse Saste Din’ at Big Bazaar. All deals that are part of the festival, starting from January 22-26, will be available on ...