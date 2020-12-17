Amazon Internet Services reports 54% rise in revenue to Rs 4,216 crore

-
Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, the provider of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) technology in India, reported a 54 per cent rise in its revenues for the financial year 2019-20 at Rs 4,216 crore as compared to the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 20 lakh during the same period. This is a 100 per cent increase from the last financial year, showed regulatory documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 4,178 crore.
The revenue of the company was fully generated from services called ‘other data processing, hosting and related activities’ and other information technology services. The foreign exchange outflow for the current year stood at Rs 2,973 crore compared to Rs 1,948 crore in the previous year, according to the documents. This is an increase of 53 per cent.
Amazon Internet Services is competing with rivals Google and Microsoft in India and wooing customers with its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. It is also leaving no stone unturned to tap a plethora of opportunities thrown up by the increased adaptation by the Indian government and by public sector organisations, of these emerging technologies. The government sector has, in fact, become a key focus area for Amazon Internet Services. It is working on projects such as improving crop yields for farmers, digitisation of public healthcare services, implementing skilling missions and building smart cities.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is also providing its technology to young ventures in India to help them build and launch products and services ranging from digital payments, lending to insurance and wealth management. Sharpening its focus on the Indian market, AWS in November this year announced the launch of a second infrastructure region in the country at an estimated cost of over Rs 20,000 crore. This includes setting up of multiple data centres in Telangana. The new region which will be operational by mid-2022 will consist of three Availability Zones. It will also join the existing nine AWS Regions and 26 Availability Zones across Asia, as Cloud sees a higher adoption rate in the area. Some of the active customers of AWS in India include edtech decacorn Byju’s, ride-hailing firm Ola and hospitality network Oyo.
