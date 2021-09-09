Amazon v. Future: Relief for Biyani as SC stays proceedings in $3.4 bn deal

In a major relief to the Future Group, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings initiated by e-commerce firm for the enforcement of the Emergency Award passed in its favour by a Singapore-based arbitrator to halt the $3.4 billion merger deal between Future Retail Limited and

The bench of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna also directed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Competition Commission of India (CCI), and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) not to pass any final order in relation to the dispute for four weeks.

They passed the above order in a special leave petition filed by Future Coupons Private Ltd and Future Retail Ltd. It was against the order passed by the single bench of the Delhi High Court that directed attachment of assets of and its promoter Kishore Biyani and issued a show-cause notice for civil arrest of Biyani and other directors of for breach of the Emergency Award, according to the law platform Live Law.

Experts such as Manmeet Singh, Partner at law firm Saraf & Partners, said that since the Emergency Award is the subject matter of challenge in Singapore, on an appeal filed by Future Group, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has by way of an order which was consented to by the parties, in order to balance the equities, stayed the attachment of assets of and restrained the regulators from passing any final order in the matter. “However, the regulators would be free to proceed with their consideration of the transaction in the meantime,” said Singh.

In August, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of in the case that pitched the American online major against India’s original retail king Kishore Biyani’s Future Group and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail, which is set to go big on e-commerce. The ruling had put the $3.4-billion merger deal between Future and Reliance on hold.

The top court allowed the appeal filed by against a Delhi High Court order staying attachment of properties of Future Group and Biyani in relation to a Future-Reliance Retail merger deal worth Rs 24,713 crore ($3.4 billion). The Bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and BR Gavai held that the order of an emergency arbitrator is enforceable in India, under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration Act.

The case centres around Amazon challenging Future’s merger deal with Reliance Retail, alleging that the transaction breached an agreement with the American e-commerce firm. Amazon had cited its non-compete agreement with the Biyani-led chain. The deal specified any disputes would be arbitrated under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre rules.

"Nothing will happen in four weeks.

Issue notice. Taking into consideration the challenge to Emergency Arbitrator award is pending before tribunal under SIAC Rules," the Supreme Court noted on Thursday, according to law platform Bar & Bench.

Last year after selling his retail assets to Reliance, Future Group founder Kishore Biyani had said he had no option but to exit the business in the face of mounting debt and revenue losses, triggered by the pandemic and lockdown. He said the company lost Rs 7,000 crore in revenue in the first three-four months of the pandemic phase.

Last year, the matter was arbitrated at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in which Amazon got a favourable ruling in October. Future Retail's representative had told the arbitration panel in Singapore that if the deal with Reliance Retail fails, then the company would go into liquidation. The closure of the company would lead to over 29,000 job losses.