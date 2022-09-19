Ambuja to become India's most profitable cement company: Gautam Adani

Ambuja Cement, along with its subsidiary ACC, will become India's most profitable cement company as margins will go up due to rising demand, Chairman of Adani group, said.

Addressing the employees of Ambuja on Saturday, Adani said the acquisition of Ambuja and ACC is a historic occasion as in a single stroke the has now become the second largest cement manufacturer in the country. UltraTech is currently India's largest cement company with 120 mtpa capacity.

"We now own two of the most iconic brands in the country. One that defines the ‘grit’ of pre-independence India and another that defines the ‘spirit’ of a confident India," he said, adding that the acquisition is India’s largest-ever inbound merger & acquisition (M&A) transaction in the infrastructure and materials space and closed in a record time of four months.

"Our entry into this business is happening at a time when India is on the cusp of one of the greatest economic surges seen in the modern world," he said.

On the rationale to enter the industry, Adani said it's due to their unshakeable belief in the India story and conviction that India will be a $25-30 trillion economy by 2050.

"The numbers are known to all of you – while India is the second largest producer of cement in the world, our per capita consumption is just 250 kg compared to 1,600 kg of China. This is almost a 7x headroom for growth. Furthermore, as several of the government’s programs gather momentum, the long-term average growth in cement demand is expected to be 1.2 to 1.5 times the GDP. We anticipate growing at twice this number," he said.

Adani said as India's growth story unfolds with trillion-dollar investments in infrastructure and housing, cement is an attractive adjacency to their infrastructure business, especially the group's ports and logistics business, green energy business, and the e-commerce platform being developed. "These adjacencies give us a significant competitive advantage and puts us in a position to gain unmatched scale. I also believe that the Adani Group’s competency in driving operational efficiency is second to none and we will benefit from the learnings of several acquisitions we have made over the past years. As a result, we expect significant margin expansion to become the most profitable cement manufacturer in the country," Adani said.

"We anticipate going from the current 70 million tonnes capacity to 140 million tonnes in the next five years. Needless to say, a large part of my confidence comes from the combined strength of the leadership we are getting from ACC and Ambuja. Every action we take must align with national priorities and pass through the lenses of this belief. The outcomes of our value system and belief in nation building are there for all to see," Adani said.

He said the group is now the world’s largest solar power company and leading the greening of India.

"We are also leading the global green hydrogen story having committed $70 billion dollars to this business. We are the largest airport operator in the nation with 25 per cent of passenger traffic and 40 per cent of air cargo and we are the largest ports and logistics company in India with 30 per cent national market share, he said.

The group is now India’s largest integrated energy player spanning generation, transmission, distribution, LNG, LPG, city gas and piped gas distribution. Each of these businesses is growing at double-digit rates.

"We have won some of the largest road contracts in the country and are well on our way to becoming the largest player in this sector," he said.

"We had a grand IPO of Adani Wilmar – making us the highest valued FMCG company in the country and we have declared our path forward in multiple new sectors that include data centres, super apps, aerospace and defence, industrial clouds, metals, and petrochemicals," Adani said.

On the group finances, Adani said the group is now stronger than ever before, and it continues to raise billions of dollars from international markets and strategic partners to further accelerate growth.

"Our market cap now stands at $260 billion – having grown faster than any company ever in India," he said.