Amul raises a virtual storm amid rising sentiment against Chinese products

Amul has landed itself squarely in the middle of a Twitter storm with its latest ad; ‘Exit the Dragon,' runs the headline on its topical (ads that comment on social and political affairs) that is now pinned to its Twitter account.

No stranger to controversy, Amul is making the most of the spotlight that it finds itself under, losing no chance to rub it in to the platform that temporarily suspended its account. While the GCMMF-owned (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) brand has emerged the winner this time around, experts ask if it has stepped too close to the line on ...