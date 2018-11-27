Amway forays into herbal skincare segment, targets Rs 50 bn sales by 2025

Direct selling Tuesday announced its foray into herbal skincare segment in to tap the growing demand of such products among youths in its pursuit of $1 billion total sales by 2025.

In the next six years, the company expects its range of to become a Rs 5 billion for 10 per cent of its total sales.

The figures are based on foreign exchange rate during the time when the announcement was made earlier this year.

Commenting on the foray into herbal skincare range, CEO said the marketplace is becoming more attuned to the herbal category.

"There is a lot of traction for beyond nutrition, leading to beauty, in the market...Our research shows that the youth of India, consumer of this new segment, is growing exponentially and the products with traditional wisdom are appealing to them," he told PTI.

is kicking off its herbal skincare range with three products - a day cream, a night cream and a face wash - with all the locally-sourced ingredients, Budhraja added.

On the expectations from the new range, he said,"currently is about 6 per cent of the total business. We believe that this would become a Rs 5 billion brand, within that $1 billion (target), that is almost 10 per cent of the total sales."



Earlier this year, Amway had said it was looking to touch $1 billion sales in by 2025, driven by new product launches and expansion of sales network, including e-commerce.

In 2017-18, the direct selling firm had sales of Rs 18 billion and expects to touch Rs 20 billion in 2018-19.

The US-based company expects India to be among its top 3 markets globally by 2025, up from seventh at present.

In the beauty segment, the company has two brands, Artistry, a super premium global range and the locally developed

The Attitude skincare range has 18 SKUs (stock keeping units) but 40 per cent of it is accounted by three SKUs -- day cream, night cream and face wash, he said.

He said Amway is looking towards positioning Attitude range with a dominant number of products being herbal.

"For us the Attitude category is growing at 19 per cent. This (herbal) is one innovation, which can lead and drive our beauty category," Budhraja said.

