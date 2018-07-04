Amway India expects 1 billion dollar sales, three-fold growth by 2025: CEO

is expecting to touch nearly one billion dollar sales (Rs 60 billion) by growing over three fold by 2025, driven by new launches and expansion of sales network including e-commerce, the top said.

The company expects to be among top three markets for by 2025 as it looks to enter new categories such as consumer durables and in the beauty segment.

The direct selling firm has invested Rs 6 billion in a facility in as part of the Rs 10 billion investment plan in The company plans to cater to the European and African markets from the facility.

"The company is bullish about the growth story of India and aims to rank it among top 3 markets for globally with the target revenue of Rs 60 billion by 2025," said.

Presently, India is the seventh largest market for Amway and is growing with a CAGR of 20 per cent.

In 2017-18, had sales of Rs 18 billion and expects to touch Rs 20 billion in 2018-19, Budhraja said.

In this, nutrition contributes around 55 per cent share followed by around 12-15 per cent by beauty segment, 20 per cent from home care and 10 per cent from personal care and rest from others.

The company also plans to launch its by entering air purifier and water purifier segments soon.

Amway, as part of its growth strategy, is also giving an to sales and is opening physical stores in coming years.

"Presently, we get around 35 per cent of sales from (from its own portal) and rest 65 per cent from offline channels. We expect this to be 50:50 in coming years," he said.

Amway operates 140 Xpress Pick and Pay (XPP) stores here and plans to add 25 pan India this financial year.

"The company aims to open 500 XPP stores by 2025," said Budhraja.

In the product segment too, Amway is expanding is offering. It is quite upbeat over the success of recently launched traditional herbs range, which is expected to cross Rs 1 billion sales by end of the year.

"We are targeting to double the contribution of nutrition category by 2025 on the back of successful growth trajectory," he said.

According to him, the demand for Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, which has a market size of Rs 84 billion, is poised to grow at 10 per cent in the next five years.

Presently, Amway has five Rs 1 billion brands in its portfolio which include All Plant Protein Powder, Daily, Amway cookware and Glister toothpaste.

Besides, Amway plans to launch its latest herbal range in the beauty and personal care category to cash on the growing awareness on such products.

About investments, Budhraja said Amway plans to invest around Rs 1 billion in next 2-3 years here, which includes Rs 0.7 billion investment in R&D, Rs 0.1 billion in and Rs 0.2 billion-0.3 billion in digital initiatives to promote

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Michigan, US-based Amway, which has the world's largest direct selling business.

