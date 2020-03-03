It'll take more than bravado to survive Coronavirus scare: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman on Tuesday expressed confidence that the world will survive the raging epidemic scare, but cautioned that this would not be done through “bravado”; we would need to “ensure that we all follow practices which limit the import and spread of the virus”, he said in a twitter post.

A partly humourous image that he attached to the tweet showed the various epidemics and threats of the past that we had been able to overcome, such as SARS, H5N1 bird flu and “Doomsday prediction of Nostradamus for 1999”, among others.

“An interesting & brave reaction to Covid-19 that is making the WhatsApp rounds. True, we will survive this. But it will require more than bravado. We need to ensure that we all follow practices which limit the import & spread of the virus,” he noted in his post.

is spreading at a rapid speed. According to the World Health Organization, there are 89,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,056 deaths reported globally across 67 countries so far. death toll in China climbed to 2,943 on Monday.

India on Monday reported three new Coronavirus cases — one each in Delhi, Telangana and Jaipur — prompting the government to issue a travel advisory to affected countries and widening screening at airports and sea ports.