Billionaire Agarwal Sweetens Offer For Indian Unit Shares by 47%

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta tanks 10% as delisting offer fails; Co to mull future action today
Delisting failure: Vedanta execs, promoters to mull future action on Monday
Investors look for long-term plan from Vedanta after $1 billion bond sale
Vedanta to return $2.5 billion funds after delisting plan fails: Report
Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to raise up to Rs 4,000 cr through debentures
-
Anil Agarwal, billionaire founder of the Vedanta Group, has pledged his stake in a cash-rich Indian unit to help sweeten terms for a takeover attempt that’s key to his debt-repayment plans.
London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd. will now seek to buy 17.51% of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd. at 235 rupees ($3.24) a share, it said in an exchange filing Tuesday. That’s up from the previous 10% at 160 rupees apiece. Vedanta Resources’s existing 55% holding in Vedanta Ltd. is placed as collateral under conditions of a dollar bond sale this month that will go toward partly funding the open offer.
The revised offer represents a small premium to Tuesday’s 226.5 rupees closing price and a successful transaction will take Agarwal closer to full control of Vedanta Ltd. Shareholders had already rejected one takeover bid by Agarwal, whose personal holding company has amassed about $7 billion of debt that could be pared with the help of Vedanta Ltd.’s cash-rich balance sheet.
If Vedanta were to accept bids for the entire 651 million shares, the consideration for the deal would be about 153 billion rupees versus 59.48 billion rupees expected in the January offer.
The offer runs March 23 to April 7, the company said in the statement.
Citicorp International Ltd., acting as trustee for the holders of the dollar bonds, placed restrictions on Vedanta Resources’s shareholding of the Indian unit, according to a separate exchange filing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU