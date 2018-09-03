Anil Ambani-led RInfra wins Rs 2 billion arbitration against NHAI

(RInfra) has won a Rs 2 billion arbitration award against the (NHAI), the company said on Monday.

In a statement, the company said that a three-member Arbitration Tribunal, on August 31 in a unanimous award asked the to pay RIfra Rs 1.5 billion by November 29.

" will have to pay interest at 12 per cent per annum on the amount if they do not pay Rs 1.5 billion by the deadline," it said.

"The Tribunal has also awarded compensation at 13.5 per cent of actual revenue for the loss of revenue suffered due to change in location of the toll plaza.

"This is payable from March 2017 till the end of concession on January 14, 2038. Net present value of this future cash flow is estimated at over Rs 500 million."

According to the company, the need for arbitration arose due to the prolonged delay by the in providing land to subsidiary TD Toll Road resulting in cost overrun "during construction and change in location of toll plaza from km 360+450 to km 382+850 on NH (National HighwaY) 45."

"The contention of TD Toll Road that the project was delayed resulting in cost overrun during construction and location of toll plaza resulting in loss of revenue was upheld by the Tribunal."

TD Toll Road has designed, built and are operating the 87 km long four-lane NH 45 road connecting Trichy and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

"The project construction works have been completed and the commercial operation for the project commenced in January 2012," the statement said said.

"The Arbitration Tribunal consisted of illustrious personalities like former Director General, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, ADG CPWD and Engineer in Charge of CPWD," it added.