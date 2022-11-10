Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20% to Rs 213 cr, income rises to Rs 4,274 cr

-
ALSO READ
ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process
Apollo Hospitals net profit dips 35% to Rs 323.78 crore in June quarter
ITR: What happens if you miss July 31 deadline for filing income tax return
ITR 2021-22: What do you lose if you file a belated income tax return?
Income tax return: Missed ITR 2021-22 deadline? Here's what to do next
-
Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent to Rs 213 crore in the second quarter ended September.
The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.
Total income increased to Rs 4,274 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 3,723 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company ended 1.8 per cent down at Rs 4,282.25 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 20:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU