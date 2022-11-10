JUST IN
Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20% to Rs 213 cr, income rises to Rs 4,274 cr

The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal

Topics
Apollo Hospitals | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Apollo Hospitals
Shares of the company ended 1.8 per cent down at Rs 4,282.25 apiece on the BSE

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent to Rs 213 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 4,274 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 3,723 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 1.8 per cent down at Rs 4,282.25 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 20:36 IST

