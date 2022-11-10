JUST IN
Business Standard

Container Corporation of India Q2 net profit rises 20% to Rs 303.80 crore

Its consolidated income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 2,030.94 crore, from Rs 1,900.28 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Container Corporation of India | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Container Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday reported a 19.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 303.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 253.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Container Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

Its consolidated income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 2,030.94 crore, from Rs 1,900.28 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 19:41 IST

