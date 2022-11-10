JUST IN
Torrent Power net profit rises 31 pc to Rs 484 crore in July-September
Muthoot Finance Q2 profit down 10% to Rs 902 cr due to fall in income
Samvardhana Motherson Q2 net profit rises to Rs 288 crore on strong sales
Balaji Telefilms posts smaller Q2 loss at Rs 18.47 cr, TV segment improves
Suzlon Energy posts Q2 net profit at Rs 56 crore on higher revenues
Eicher Motors Q2 results: Net profit rises 76% to Rs 657 cr, revenue up 56%
Zomato Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 251 crore as online orders jump
Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit declines to Rs 113 cr, income rises to Rs 744 cr
Petronet Q2 net profit falls 4% to Rs 785 cr as natural gas volumes drop
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 net rises nearly 3-fold to Rs 276 cr, revenue up 51%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Container Corporation of India Q2 net profit rises 20% to Rs 303.80 crore
Business Standard

Reliance Power Q2 net loss widens to Rs 340 crore on higher expenses

Its total income increased to Rs 1,945.14 crore from Rs 1,886.82 crore earlier

Topics
Reliance Power | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Power
Reliance Power (Photo: Reuters)

Reliance Power on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 340.26 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,216.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,979.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,945.14 crore from Rs 1,886.82 crore earlier.

Reliance Power made a debt repayment of Rs 390 crore in the quarter. The company added that it is on track to repay Rs 1,500 crore debt in FY'23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Power

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.