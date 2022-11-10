Reliance Power Q2 net loss widens to Rs 340 crore on higher expenses

-
Reliance Power on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 340.26 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.
The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.
Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,216.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,979.17 crore in the same period a year ago.
Its total income increased to Rs 1,945.14 crore from Rs 1,886.82 crore earlier.
Reliance Power made a debt repayment of Rs 390 crore in the quarter. The company added that it is on track to repay Rs 1,500 crore debt in FY'23.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 19:44 IST
