Apollo Hospitals, SBI Card partner up to launch co-branded credit card

Apollo Hospitals Group and SBI Card, the country's second-largest credit card issuer, on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch the Apollo SBI Card.

Apollo Hospitals claims that it is the first of its kind co-branded credit card in the healthcare segment. Apollo SBI cardholders will receive complimentary OneApollo membership through which they can enjoy exclusive discounts and savings of up to 10 per cent on health check-ups, diagnostic services, pharmacy products, physiotherapy, etc.

Through this membership, cardholders can avail of complimentary services such as consultations, dental screening, home sample collection, counselling with diabetic educator and dedicated relationship manager at Apollo Cradle, etc.

Further, cardholders can avail of savings and benefits of up to Rs 40,000 through the OneApollo membership.