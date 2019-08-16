Apollo Hospitals sees older hospitals' Ebitda growing to 25% in 3-4 years

Enterprise Ltd (AHEL), which has set a target of 23 per cent Ebitda margin from its older hospitals, says it hopes to achieve this in next 12 months and expects the margins to go up to 25 per cent in 3-4 years. The promoters said that the plans to reduce the pledged shares in the company to 50 per cent in next few months is on track.

At present, the Ebitda margin from its 22 matured (older) hospitals, is about 22.1 per cent while that of the 10 new hospitals is 8.4 per cent. The company is expecting its focus on Centres of Excellence for specific therapeutic sectors to drive margins higher, as the focus on case mix in the hospitals would boost profitability. Besides, the cost savings that the company aims to deliver this year, will take the margin to 23 per cent, said Suneeta Reddy, managing director of AHEL in an earnings call with analysts.

"We are focused on achieving 23 per cent Ebitda margin from our matured health care services and driving margin from our new hospitals as well. We are hopeful that the momentum in our performance will help in achieving higher profitability and improve our cash flows," Reddy said.

Krishnan Akhileswaran, chief financial officer of AHEL, said there is headroom for growth within each of the company's facilities.

"Occupancy is around 66 per cent in matured hospitals. Secondly, the average length of stay is coming down, which means the company can still take more patients to increase the overall capacity of the hospitals. Thirdly, even in busy hospitals like Chennai Main, around 35 per cent admissions are for daycare surgeries," Akhileswaran said.

"Now, daycare also helps us boost our margins. So there are levers; we would want to believe that we can go to 25 per cent clearly in the next 2 to 3 years," he told analysts. The company, which was on an expansion spree a few years back, says the its high capex plans has been completed and its focus is on increasing the occupancy and bringing in more revenues and margins.

AHEL has 70 hospitals with total bed capacity of 10,167 as on June 30. Forty four of these hospitals are owned, either as standalone, JVs or subsidiaries, with a combined capacity of 8,683 beds. There are 11 Day care or short surgical stay centres as well, with 267 beds and 10 cradles with 283 beds. AHEL has five managed hospitals with 934 beds. Of the 8,683 owned hospital beds, around 7,348 were operational and had an occupancy of 66 per cent during the quarter ended June 30, company statements said.

Reddy said the promoters remain committed to the earlier goal of reducing pledged shares to below 50 per cent in near future and to below 20 per cent by year end. "We are completely on track with that," she said, adding that the company is open to inorganic expansion when it see an opportunity, but is not looking at any further capital expansion.

AHEL is looking for an investor for its Proton Cancer Centre, a one-of-its-kind treatment facility that it set up in Chennai, and could form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) if it finds a suitable partner.

