Apollo Hospitals to give 1 mn coronavirus vaccines a day once available

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apollo Hospitals
Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals are gearing up to give one million vaccines a day once it is available across India through its hospitals, clinics, health centres, pharmacies and Apollo 24|7.

"Covid-19 vaccine should be ready within the next 60-120 days", Apollo 24/7 is doing a survey asking customers whether they will take the vaccine and also making them register.

Apollo Hospitals is gearing up to give one million vaccines a day once it is available across India through its hospitals, clinics, health centres, pharmacies and Apollo 24|7.

 

"Join the list and urge your loved ones, especially ones with pre-existing health conditions to do the same. You will be the first one to know about the vaccines while Apollo gets ready for the #BattlegroundVaccine", Apollo 24/7 said in its vaccine tracker.

A Covid 19 vaccine should be available in the next 60-120 days, it said.

"Will you take the Covid-19 Vaccine? How soon will you take the Covid-19 vaccine after it is available?" are the questions being asked in the survey.

Apollo 24/7 is asking consumers to register now to stay updated on safe Covid-19 vaccines. "Share your phone number below so that we can keep you informed about the best and safest Covid-19 vaccines, when they will be available, who is likely to get it first and how you can get it", Apollo 24/7 said.

--IANS

san/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 25 2020. 11:34 IST

