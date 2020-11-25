Apollo Hospitals to give 1 mn coronavirus vaccines a day once available

-
Apollo Hospitals are gearing up to give one million vaccines a day once it is available across India through its hospitals, clinics, health centres, pharmacies and Apollo 24|7.
"Covid-19 vaccine should be ready within the next 60-120 days", Apollo 24/7 is doing a survey asking customers whether they will take the vaccine and also making them register.
Apollo Hospitals is gearing up to give one million vaccines a day once it is available across India through its hospitals, clinics, health centres, pharmacies and Apollo 24|7.
"Join the list and urge your loved ones, especially ones with pre-existing health conditions to do the same. You will be the first one to know about the vaccines while Apollo gets ready for the #BattlegroundVaccine", Apollo 24/7 said in its vaccine tracker.
A Covid 19 vaccine should be available in the next 60-120 days, it said.
"Will you take the Covid-19 Vaccine? How soon will you take the Covid-19 vaccine after it is available?" are the questions being asked in the survey.
Apollo 24/7 is asking consumers to register now to stay updated on safe Covid-19 vaccines. "Share your phone number below so that we can keep you informed about the best and safest Covid-19 vaccines, when they will be available, who is likely to get it first and how you can get it", Apollo 24/7 said.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
