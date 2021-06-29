Apollo hospitals to hold nationwide Covid vaccination drive on Wednesday

A leading hospital group on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a pan-India Covid vaccination drive on June 30 spanning 50 cities, to boost the national inoculation exercise.

group in a statement said the drive will run from 7 am to 7 pm across its 200 vaccination centres.

The Apollo 24|7 application can be used to book a slot to make the vaccination faster and easier for everyone. People looking to get vaccinated, can book appointments using the app and select the nearest vaccination centre, the group said.

The app provides real-time information to enable the user choose from their preferred time slots to reduce wait times and lines.

"To ramp up the national vaccination drive, today announced a mega Covid vaccination drive to be conducted pan-India on Wednesday, June 30. The vaccination drive would be carried out at over 200 Apollo vaccination centres spread across 50 cities in the country," it said.

Apollo has also trained over 10,000 staff in safe vaccination protocols to ensure a seamless experience at all the vaccination centres, the statement said.

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Group, said, We believe that no one is safe, until everyone is vaccinated. This drive will enable and encourage maximum number of people to get inoculated. Vaccination is the best defence to reduce the third wave and get back to life as we know it".

This drive is part of Apollo group's commitment to support the government in achieving the target of administering 500 million vaccines by July 2021, the statement said.

The group has administered over 2.1 million vaccine doses in the country till date and is the largest private vaccinator, it said.

Based on the response of this mega camp, Apollo centres will continue the vaccination camps, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)