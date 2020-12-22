Apollo Tyres launches portal to foray into online sales space

-
-
Apollo Tyres on Tuesday forayed into online sales space with the launch of an e-commerce portal that allows customers in India to buy car and two-wheeler tyres.
This will work on the 'buy online, fit offline' model, where consumers can purchase their chosen tyre online and book an appointment with Apollo Tyres' dealer nearest to their location, to get the tyres fitted and serviced, the company said in a statement.
The service will be initially available to customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi and will soon be expanded to other cities across the country, it added.
Commenting on the launch of e-commerce portal, shop.apollotyres.com, Apollo Tyres President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) Satish Sharma said the move symbolises the next step in the company's growth journey in India and its commitment to respond to customer needs.
"This e-commerce platform will offer the consumers with a seamless online shopping experience, in addition to enabling an incremental growth for the local retail partners. We believe that this will further expand our reach and help us acquire new customers in both passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tyre segments," he added.
Customers can choose from Apollo Tyres' extensive dealer network for the fitment of tyres purchased online, for which the appointments will be booked through the online portal, the company said.
The pricing of products and services will be uniform and transparent across channels, along with easy pay options -- online payment instruments, including EMIs, and cash-on-delivery -- for the benefit of the customers, it added.
To promote the use of this e-commerce portal, Apollo Tyres would be providing auxiliary services like wheel alignment and nitrogen filling free-of-cost to online customers for a limited time, Apollo Tyres said.
