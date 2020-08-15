JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Cautiously optimistic of reaching pre-Covid sales by Dec-end: JK Tyre CMD

Changing times: Social puts the zing into e-commerce in tier-2, 3 cities
Business Standard

Apple decides to take the plunge by making India alternative exports hub

Making the country an alternative export hub to China makes sense for the US giant but competition in the domestic market could be intense

Topics
Apple  | manufacturing  | Chinese products

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

There is good news from Apple Inc. Nearly three years after it kicked off its discussions with the government, the Cupertino, California-based company has decided to take the plunge by making India an alternative global hub for exports, apart from China.

To achieve that, Apple has roped in three of its global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vendors — Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron — to sign on for the flagship productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The scheme offers incentives between 4 and 6 per cent on the production value of phones manufactured in India for ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 06:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU